Grant to provide cancer screenings, education in Monroe

MONROE, La. (AP) — Cancer screenings, prevention and education are at the center of a more than $600,000 grant to a cancer center in Monroe.

News outlets report The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation announced the three-year investment in Monroe on Thursday for the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.

The cancer services are expected to help people in 12 parishes.

The funding could bring mobile medical units to the parishes being served by the grant.

Listening sessions are being offered so that the community can offer input.

A list of upcoming sessions is available online.

