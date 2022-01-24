Grant Parish crash claims the life of Alexandria resident

GRANT PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana State Police say they are investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 25-year-old Alexandra resident.

According to police, they were called out on January 11, 2022, around 6:15 a.m. to Louisiana Highway 8 east on U.S. Highway 165. Police say Lakerille M. Kittlin of Alexandria was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police Investigators say their initial reports show a 2002 GMC Yukon, driven by 44-year-old Alexander R. Lee, of Jena, crossed the center line into the east bound lane and hit a 2018 Hyundai Elantra being driven by Kittlin head on.

Police say that shortly after the crash teh Elantra was engulfed in flames. Kittlin, who was wearing a seatbelt, sustained moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Lee, who was not wearing their seatbelt, only sustained minor injuries, but was still taken to a local hospital.

Police tell us they did take routine toxicology samples and submitted them for analysis. They also say this crash is still under investigation and on January 24, 2022, they were notified that Kittlin was pronounced dead on January 22.