WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has awarded the City of West Monroe a grant to be used for a fishing pier on the Ouachita River.

The grant will assist in covering the expenses for the construction of a floating fishing pier that will be accessible to the public. The pier will be built on property owned by the City of West Monroe along the Ouachita River in downtown West Monroe.

“We look forward to working with the La. Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on this project,” said

West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell. “The fishing pier will be a wonderful addition to downtown West

Monroe and will provide the public with much-desired access to the Ouachita River, one of our area’s

greatest natural resources.”

Additional plans for the property include a boat slip that will be put into place later this summer. Among other future plans is the construction of an amphitheater and a floating stage.

rendering of the property

The City of West Monroe has partnered with the Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group to raise

private funding for some of these projects through the “Picture This: Our Time is Now” capital

campaign. For more information on this campaign, visit www.picturethiswestmonroe.com or

www.facebook.com/PictureThisWM