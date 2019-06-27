Granny’s Soup Kitchen reopens after being hit by an 18-wheeler

MONROE, LA (06/27/19)–About eight months ago, we first told you of the damage that Granny’s Soup Kitchen suffered when an 18-wheeler hit it. Since this incident, the Community Soup Kitchen, A.K.A. Granny’s Kitchen, has remained open. However it has provided only to-go meals, feeding anywhere from 800 to a thousand people a month.



The south Monroe community celebrates as they were invited to come in, sit down and enjoy a hot meal.

After the devastating results of an 18 wheeler hitting the side of the building, local people and businesses donated food, supplies and even helped fix minor things.



“When the accident happened, God and a lot of people just stepped forward and started doing things,” said Larry Willis, Vice President of the Community Soup Kitchen



To many regulars, the inside might look a little different. That’s all thanks to clay nelson, a local contractor.



“He came and looked, made a few phone calls and doors started opening it up we got central heating and then we got a roof that we was gonna pay 15 or 20 thousand for and we got it for less. That wreck is a blessing in disguise,” said Willis.



In addition there are new lights, new paint, and even some new appliances.

Lillie “granny” Goins opened the soup kitchen in 1997, it’s been passed through generations. Her daughter and two great grandsons are taking charge.



“My favorite part is serving food to people who come and eat and help the soup kitchen to get better and better,” said Mark Ross II, great grandson.



Granny wanted her family to always remember to have a heart for helping others.



“Because like some people do not have the money to feed or take care of their family, so that’s why we serve the food,” said George Hopkins, great grandson.



After finally getting back on their feet, they hope to reopen their clothes and food donation center. But they plan on adding one more thing.

“I’ve been talking to some businesses about putting some of these people to work-that’s my next goal,” said Willis.

The community soup kitchen has been nominated for the Better Business Bureau’s Torch Award for non-profits.

