EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, there will be a grandparents as parents training and support group meeting at the Share Foundation from 12:30 PM to 2 PM. The meeting will take place on 2299 Champagnolle Road.

The meeting will have mental health experts discussing how to deal with concerns that grandparents have with the children and how grandparents express themselves. Refreshments will be served.

If you have questions, call AJ Kemp at 870-881-9015.