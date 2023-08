WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, August 12, 2023, there will be a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for “The Grub” Food Truck Park. Officials confirmed that vendors and food trucks will set up at approximately 12 PM and entertainment will begin at 4 PM.

All vendors must RSVP. The event will take place at 7120 Prairie Road in Winnsboro, La.