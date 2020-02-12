Grand Jury says there’s not enough evidence to convict Fraizer in Cheryl Willams Case

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (02/11/2020) — 15 years ago Cheryl Williams vanished without a trace leaving her family searching for clues.

“Cheryl was the clown of the family. She was kind, generous, smart.” Lari Talbert, Cheryl Williams Sister

Back in August Lari Talbert, Cheryl Williams’s sister, believed her family had gotten justice when Lonnie Fraizer was convicted of second-degree murder. However, according to the Lincoln Parish District Attorney’s office, Fraizer was not found guilty of the crime.

The grand jury failed to issue a true bill of charges, which basically means at this time there’s not enough evidence to convict Fraizer of second-degree murder. Fraizer has a sanity hearing set for Tuesday, February 18th.

“If he’s sane, he’ll be a free man. If he’s insane, then he’ll be sent to an institution,” said Talbert.

If he walks free, Talbert has concerns, “I’m kind of nervous about the fact that this kind of person who lives maybe about two miles from me is going to be set free,” she said.

Williams had a drug problem, Talbert revealed, which is how her relationship to Fraizer began but she says it wasn’t romantic.

Now only six months after a sign of hope, justice delayed, with no clear path of the end.

"The grief starts over, the what if's start over."

Talbert says just they don’t know what happened and they need help figuring out what did so they can finally get some closure.

“She didn’t deserve whatever happened to her,” said Talbert.

Though there wasn’t enough evidence to convict Fraizer at this time, that does not mean charges can’t be brought on once again. It will be up to the district attorney after the sanity hearing scheduled for next week.