Grambling wins their sixth straight game

ITTA BENA, Miss. I Charles Wright threw for two touchdowns to pace the Grambling State University football team, whose offensive and defensive players worked hand in hand as the G-Men remained in the winning column after defeating Mississippi Valley State University, 40-0, at Rice-Totten Stadium.



Grambling State (6-4 overall, 4-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) was able to tally a touchdown early in the first quarter after a 27-yard pass in the end zone from Charles Wright to Devante Davis was good. Following Miguel Mendez’s extra point kick, the score was 7-0.



Mississippi Valley (2-8, 1-5 SWAC) was unsuccessful in scoring in its first possession, and the ball belonged to Grambling State again.



In the Tigers’ next drive, Grambling State was unable to get close enough to record a touchdown. Mendez was looked on to kick another field goal, but the 46-yard attempt was no good.



The Delta Devils received the ball again after Wright was sacked by Eric Powell. Overthrown and miscalculated passes prohibited Mississippi Valley from being able to add points to its column.



After a 25-yard catch in the end zone by Dequarius Thomas from Wright, Grambling State held a 14-0 advantage over Mississippi Valley.



Mississippi Valley was left scoreless at halftime, but Grambling State was able to add more points after a 20-yard field goal kick by Mendez.



At halftime, Wright was 14-of-22 passes for 132 yards with two touchdowns, Kevin Dominique led the Tigers in rushing with 72 yards and Joseph McWilliams, Keilon Fontenot, Damien Crumitie and Donald Freeman combined for a total of 12 tackles, each tallying four a piece. Tadarius Davis paced Mississippi Valley in tackles with seven.



The Tigers were inches away from its third touchdown, but after an off-sides penalty was called by the officials, the G-Men were forced to move five yards back. While Grambling State was unable to record a touchdown in the drive, Mendez compensated for his team with a 23-yard field goal.



Geremy Hickbottom, who entered the second half of the game after being suspended the first half (Hickbottom was ejected from the second half of the Grambling State and Alcorn contest last week) ran for five yards to score the Tigers’ next touchdown.



The Delta Devils opportunity to score was short lived after Ryan Fields’ interception returned the ball back over to the Tigers. With the possession, Grambling State added another touchdown to its side of the board after Kevin Dominique ran for 23 yards. With 6:39 left in the game, the score was now 34-0.



With its final ball possession, Keilon Elder’s 34-yard run in the zone posted Grambling State’s fifth touchdown. The Grambling State defense, consisting of heavy hitters McWilliams, Crumitie, Fontenot, Freeman, Fields and Anfernee Mullins proved to be too much for Mississippi Valley’s offense, leaving the Delta Devils scoreless.