Grambling takes down UAPB on Senior Night

GRAMBLING, La, —Markedric Bell notched a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds, but the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men’s basketball team fell at Grambling 60-46 on Saturday.

Bell was the only Golden Lion to score in double figures, but UAPB put up another strong defense effort, limiting Grambling to only 21.4% shooting from beyond the arc and 39.2% from the field.

After falling behind 2-0, UAPB went on a 6-0 run with 18:03 left in the first half, culminating in a bucket from Morris, to take a 6-2 lead. The Golden Lions then surrendered that lead and entered halftime down 25-21.

Grambling kept widening its lead after intermission, constructing a 52-37 advantage before UAPB went on an 8-1 run to shrink the deficit to 53-45 on a Bell dunk with 4:11 remaining but could get no closer.

