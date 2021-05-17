Grambling student gets third internship with The Aerospace Corporation

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Grambling State University student returns for a third time to The Aerospace Corporation as he continues to work toward his STEM career.

According to GSU, Christian Hughes is returning to work with the corporation, he served with them in 2019 and 2020.

Based in El Segundo, California, The Aerospace Corporation operates the only federally-funded research and development center committed exclusively to the space enterprise.

Christian Hughes

Courtesy: Grambling State University

“Throughout my college experience, I have found that internships are great opportunities to learn more about your personal career goals and interests, while also developing the knowledge and skills you will need to be successful”, Hughes said.

Hughes says trough the internship with the Aerospace Corporation, he has been introduced to different areas of specialization including test-equipment software, microwave circuits, phased-array antennas, and computer networking.

He went on to say electrical engineering is a career path that will allow him to work with electronics, which he enjoys, and will allow him to enter a field that’s cutting-edge.

“As an electrical engineer, I would be part of a community that constantly changes the world with inventions and solutions that affect everyone’s lives,” he said, adding, “more importantly, the engineering and technology field would undoubtedly provide me with the most meaningful, challenging and cutting-edge future.”

Hughes is among a small percentage of minorities earning a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) degree.

Black students earned 7% percent of STEM bachelor’s degrees as of 2018 (the most recent year available) which is below their share of all bachelor’s degrees (10%), according to the Pew Research Center.

However, the growth of STEM jobs is expected to outpace that of non-STEM jobs in coming years and continue to rank higher in pay. Hughes said his internship experiences will add a competitive edge to his resume.

“I had the opportunity to apply the knowledge I learned in the classroom to real-life business situations as well as develop new skills that will allow me to be successful in my career,” he said.

Overall, he said his experiences at The Aerospace Corporation has been eye-opening and educational.

“I learned to be curious and to not hesitate to ask questions. The experiences taught me to be more of a leader and to be more confident in my work,” Hughes said. “More importantly, my intern experiences set a direction; a route which helped me set my career goals and objectives.”

Larry W. Green Jr., who serves as director of University College GSU, said Hughes is one of the most impressive students that he has encountered. He describes him as selfless person who has a genuine heart to serve.

“Christian demonstrated the focus, acumen, and discipline, necessary for sustained success,” he said. “Christian is very committed to his work and always looks to be highly effective and bring the best out of other members.”