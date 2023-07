GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Grambling State University is proud to announce that its nursing program is among the top 10 best HBCU Nursing Programs.

Photo courtesy of Grambling State University

We credit our team members who continue to be diligent in the pursuit of excellence. Dr. Meg Brown, Associate Dean of the School of Nursing Program

You can visit nurse.org to see where GSU is ranked.