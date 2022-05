GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, May 28, 2022, Grambling State University will host STEM Saturday Circuits and Electricity event. The event will teach students about electricity and building circuits by creating their spotlight.

The last day to register for the event is Wednesday, May 25, 2022. The event is free to students in Kindergarten through 12th grade. To register, visit www.stemgrambling.com.