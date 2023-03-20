GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Grambling State University marching band invites students ranging from seventh grade to twelfth grade to participate in A Day with the World Famed. This event is an opportunity for students to play their instrument with the directors, drum majors, and band members at Grambling’s Spring Football Game on April 22, 2023.

Photo courtesy of Grambling State University

If you or your student is interested in being part of this experience, CLICK HERE to sign up. If you have any questions or would like more information, send an email to worldfamed@gram.edu.