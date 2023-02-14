GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A $2.2 million grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration was given to Grambling State University to improve faster on-campus internet connections. This will be made available to more than 1,000 GSU students.

By rebuilding the cabling infrastructure and access points, the funds, which will cover a two-year period, will assist in providing reliable and quick Wi-Fi and internet connectivity in all campus buildings.