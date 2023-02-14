GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A $2.2 million grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration was given to Grambling State University to improve faster on-campus internet connections. This will be made available to more than 1,000 GSU students.
By rebuilding the cabling infrastructure and access points, the funds, which will cover a two-year period, will assist in providing reliable and quick Wi-Fi and internet connectivity in all campus buildings.
This award will allow us to improve broadband access on campus as well as expand training to faculty and students in key areas. These areas include telehealth, telemedicine, cybersecurity, Cisco IT areas, and online teaching. Students who live in areas with limited internet service will be eligible to receive hot spots and a monthly service plan (from AT&T) that will be paid from the grant.GSU Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Connie Walton