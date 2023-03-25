GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State University President Rick Gallot wants to celebrate his birthday by giving back to a campus organization. President Gallot is showing his support for the dynamic Grambling State University Choir by hosting a birthday fundraiser.

Photo courtesy of Grambling State University

Our students are why I feel so blessed to be the President of Grambling State University. It is with this in mind that I am using my birthday to gift proceeds of this fundraiser to benefit the University Choir. Your gifts will ensure the continuance of their 75-year legacy. Thank you for your continuous support of Grambling State University and for helping me to celebrate my birthday with your generous donations to the University Choir. President Rick Gallot

If you would like to make a contribution towards this fundraiser, CLICK HERE.