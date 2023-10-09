GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Reportedly, numerous Grambling State University students and parents have received phone calls from scammers who are posing as officers with the Grambling State University Police Department. The phone numbers have even been modified to look more realistic.

The scammers are claiming that people’s loved ones are in jail or that an arrest warrant is being obtained for their arrest. Then the scammer will attempt to convince the victim to obtain a pre-paid credit card, gift card, digital currency, transfer money, or receive your personal information as a way to pay the bond.

The Grambling State University Police Department wants to inform residents that they do not make phone calls to inform people about warrants, arrests, or to obtain money for any reason. Additionally, they also do not do phone calls for fundraising and will not take any money by phone for any reason.

Many of these calls have been traced overseas, and all the appropriate authorities are aware. These scammers do their best to convince you to give them your personal information and/or access to banking, credit cards, or pre-paid cards to obtain money from you.