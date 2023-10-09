Video curtosy of Grambling State University Police

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today, the Grambling City Police Department received over 10 reported vehicle burglaries in the City of Grambling. Residents are reminded to remove valuables from their vehicles, especially guns, and to lock the doors.

The vehicles that were broken into were all left unlocked and had valuables inside, including guns. Please contact 911 or (318) 247-3771 to report any suspicious persons or activity in your neighborhood.