Grambling State University Police arrest a man for carrying a firearm on school property

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In the early morning hours of Thursday October 14, officers with the Grambling State University Police Department arrested 20-year-old Jeremiah Artis from California for carrying a firearm on school property.

The arrest occurred while officers were conducting a security walkthrough in the parking lot of Knott Hall which had numerous people in the area.

During the walkthrough, officers found Artis arguing with another man on the second floor. When officers approached the altercation, they requested to check a backpack Artis was wearing for safety reasons.

While searching the bag, they located a 9mm handgun, magazine, eight rounds and two large bottles of alcohol.

Per the arrest report, Artis initially attempted to flee from officers and had to be physically restrained.

Jeremiah Artis was arrested and booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center on one count of Carrying a Firearm on School Property, and one count of Resisting an Officer.