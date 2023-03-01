GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State University has a chance to win funds through the Home Depot “Retool Your School Program”. The retool your school campaign has provided over $5.2 million for HBCUs to assist in approving their campuses.

Grambling State University is currently in sixth place in the competition and faculty and students are working to get the school and community to engage with the campaign and vote.

We’re working together with our student leaders, our staff and faculty to enhance our campaign efforts, via engagement opportunities with both using our current social media trends, where we are trending and hash tagging those. Marcus Kennedy, Director of campus activities and student engagement

The university has won the competition in the past; the funds were used to enhance the roads on campus and also provide seating and lounging facilities in the dormitory area.

Students are also playing a role in getting the university more votes.

Participation is key to enhance the university; the more we grow our university the more we can retain. Taylor Coleman-Savannah, President of Favrot Student Union Board

You can help Grambling State University until March 26th by visiting retoolyourschool.com/Vote and use hashtag #RYSGRAMBLING on social media posts.