GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Grambling State University Department of Athletics and the football program mourn the loss of one of their previous student-athletes, Cedric Skinner.

Skinner is a native of Oberlin, La., and former standout running back at Oberlin High School. His athleticism helped lead his high school team to the semifinal game of the state playoffs in 2010 before he began his collegiate career at Grambling.

Photo courtesy of Grambling State University

During his final season at Oberlin, Skinner received an award for Offensive Player of the Year in 1A from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association and set the state’s single-season rushing record. He finished that season with 3,437 yards and 47 touchdowns.

While at Grambling State University, Skinner played under the direction of former head coach Doug Williams. “He was a running back that ran hard and made you remember him,” Williams said. “We are praying for his family during this difficult time.”

During Skinner’s athletic career at Grambling, he appeared in 26 games, amassing 809 rushing yards, along with 56 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns from 2012-2014.

In 2015, Skinner played his final collegiate season at the University of Arkansas in Monticello (UAM).

He recorded 73 rushing yards in six games, along with 34 receiving yards, at UAM.