Grambling State University hosted the 5th annual ‘Brown Girls Do Gymnastics Conference’

Grambling, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The 2021 Olympics continue to inspire many young gymnasts and here at Grambling State University, two teams competes with each other displaying all their skills, strength, and flexibility on the floor.

The 3-day conference has brought in over 40 participants to perform, and founder of BGDG Darrin Moore says the whole process has brought them closer to their goals and dreams.

“This conference itself means a lot to us because we’ve been trying to get gymnastics at HBCU for 5 years and this brings us one step closer to HBCU gymnastics.” Says Moore.

The competition has come to two teams one from Texas and one from NY. Gymnasts say they do see themselves representing their country in the Olympics one day.

“I want to go to college gymnastics, and maybe even go to the Olympic trials if I qualify for them, the trials.” Says gymnast team NY, Alema Roberts.

Gymnasts say the Olympics hasn’t only brought people together but it’s also a source of inspiration on a daily basis.

“I love gymnastics very much, it motivates me and helps me with my time management skills, encouragement, and teamwork.” Says gymnast team Texas, Olivia Aarseth.

“Gymnastics has taught me a lot and it’s also my everyday life. I think about it every day, I do it every day, just everything.” Says another gymnast team Texas, Kenney Taylor.

Founder of BGDG Derrin Moore says by promoting diversity in sports of gymnastics, she hopes to inspire and increase exposure to young gymnasts and women of color.