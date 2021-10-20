Grambling State President Rick Gallow speaks on university wellness after recent shootings on campus

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In the past 24 hours, 4 men were arrested in connection to a shooting on Grambling State campus on charges of gun possession and drugs. President Rick Gallow spoke with KTVE and KARD on the university’s plans moving forward, after the tragic events that took place during homecoming week.

GSU President Rick Gallow says, “We know for sure that homecoming and everything else going forward is going to be different…it will not be the same and at the end of the day we’re going to provide safety for our students and for our campus.”

Grambling State University rallied together to support wellness and recovery efforts on campus following the shooting incidents that occurred October 13th and the 17th. These shooting events, the week and weekend of Grambling’s Homecoming celebrations left one individual dead and 7 other’s injured by individuals who have no connection to the college.

Gallow, has been boosting the increase of security with the help of local and state police officers on the campus along with the 8 hour curfew that runs from 9:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. to keep individuals who aren’t student’s from roaming around the campus in the late hours.

“We have implemented a curfew 9:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. campus curfew. If anyone from outside comes they will certainly stand out like a soar thumb because there won’t be any activities going on.”, says President Rick Gallow.

Gallow says he will continue to ensure the safety of the students and employees. They are his number one priority and with the help of tight security from local and state police he hopes to keep his campus and his students safe.

Grambling State student leaders on campus say they’re keeping positive energy around the university in their initiative of stronger together.