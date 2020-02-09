Grambling State men and women basketball taking on Southern University at home

Southern dominates Grambling from start to finish on the road Saturday afternoon 70-51 led by freshman Raven White at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center on the campus of Grambling State University.
White led the Lady Jaguars with 12 points and a game-high seven rebounds all in 24 minutes of play. Senior guard Brittany Rose added 11 points and three rebounds. Jaden Towner chipped in 10 points off the bench and Amani McWain finished the day with nine points and tied White with seven rebounds off the bench.
The Jaguars defense forced the Lady Tigers to 16 turnovers picking up 29 points off the turnovers. SU played all eleven players with all eleven landing in the scoring column. Southern shot 43 percent for the game (29-68) and 26 percent from behind the arc (5-19). SU shot 39 percent from the charity stripe finishing (7-18).
