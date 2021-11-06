Grambling State and LA Tech both fall short on road game in Week 10 College Football

West Monroe, LA (KTVE/KARD) —

Welcome to week 10 of the college football season. This college gameday week Grambling, ULM, LA Tech and LSU each had games on the road this weekend. Lets kick things off first with Grambling State Tigers

Grambling state went into saturday’s game at simmons bank field to regain confidence in the final month of the season, tigers started out flat against arkansas pine bluff —

They were able to turn a 15 point deficit into just a three point game. In the end —- it was too little too late as the tigers couldn’t pull off the comeback and fell short 33 to 26

Here’s Coach Fobbs shares his thoughts on how the tigers performed in Saturdays game.

“We’re not a good football team. you got to win a football game. That’s the end of the day. That’s the bottom line is we didn’t play well. And we keep coming out flat and not playing the way we’re capable of playing and then all of a sudden we decided to play softball,” says Coach Fobbs

Fobbs also went to say “Paul Pierce’s is a G-Men you know, he’s gonna fight from the beginning and he’s the guy that’s going to do things the right way. And he deserved the opportunity and he went in and gave us a chance. You know, he’s crying, which means it hurts which means he cares. You know, and that’s, that’s something that’s important to me.”

Next game will be at home Saturday November 13th against Bethune – Cookman University Wildcats

This will be the first conference match up for these two teams now that Bethune – Cookman has join the South West Athletic Conference.

The Louisiana tech bulldogs and UAB blazers squared off in a conference USA matchup early Saturday afternoon at protective stadium

LA Tech did not get the win today. UAB scored 24 unanswered points before extending its lead to three scores near the end of the game. Bulldogs fall 52 to 38.

Next game will be at home Saturday November 13th against the Charlotte 49ners