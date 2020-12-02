Grambling man killed in early morning crash on I-20

LINCOLN PARISH, La. — An early morning crash on Interstate 20 claimed the life of a Grambling man.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop F, the crash happened shortly after 2:40 AM on I-20 west of the Simsboro exit.

Troopers say the initial investigation showed that 28-year-old Clinton Maiden parked his 2010 Chevy Malibu on the eastbound shoulder of I-20. Maiden, for reasons currently unknown, then backed his vehicle into the outside lane and was struck by a 2020 Dodge Ram.

Maiden, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lincoln Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the Ram was not injured.

Toxicology samples were taken and have been submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

So far in 2020, Troop F has investigated 47 fatal crashes that resulted in 53 deaths.