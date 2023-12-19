GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Lincoln Parish Journal, late Friday night, a bullet was shot from an alleged accidental discharge of a pistol. As a result, the bullet penetrated an apartment and shot a Grambling youth.

On Friday, around 11:45 PM, police officers responded to Martin Luther King Avenue in reference to a report of an injured person at an apartment. Reportedly, a woman told Grambling authorities that her juvenile son had been shot in the right arm and that the bullet had come from a nearby apartment.

According to reports, the child was lying on his bed at the time of the incident. An ambulance transported the child to the Northern Louisiana Medical Center.

Police spoke to 21-year-old Donald R. Nabors, who allegedly confessed to accidentally dropping the pistol. Nabors explained that the pistol fell on a bed railing and was discharged, and the bullet penetrated the wall to the adjoining apartment. A KelTec .22 pistol was recovered at the scene.

Nabors was arrested and booked at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center for Aggravated Second Degree Battery with a Firearm and Simple Criminal Damage to Property. The suspect’s bail was set at $105,000.