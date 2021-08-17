Grambling has 2nd woman drum major; 1st served through 1952

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — A historically black public university in Louisiana has its second female drum major, nearly 70 years after the first.

Grambling State University said in a news release that Candace Hawthorne, of Dallas, is one of three drum majors for the Tiger Band.

She’s a senior majoring in both engineering technology and music. She says it’s “extremely mind-blowing” to make history.

The school says its first female drum major was Velma Patricia Patterson, who served through 1952.

This year’s other drum majors are head drum major Deante Gibson of Jeanerette, Louisiana, and Sheavion Jones of Dallas.