Grambling Hair Salon stays open but enhances policies amid Covid-19 outbreak

GRAMBLING, La. (03/17/2020) — The coronavirus has closed schools, businesses, even restaurants, but it didn’t close Elanda’s Hair Salon.

“It’s definitely been a change around the world, but we’ve been doing the same thing all the time.” Elanda Dunn, Salon Owner of Elanda’s Hair Salon

For over 25 years Elanda’s has been served the Grambling community. So when President Donald Trump recommended people gather in groups of ten people or less, Salon Owner, Elanda Dunn made adjustments.

“We talk about time management, how to space your clients out. It’s very important in this time,” she said.

These preventative measures were on top of the usual procedures like cleaning frequently and offering hand sanitizer as most businesses are. However, if the nation shuts down Elanda’s salon will suffer.

“Hopefully most of us have a cushion, most of us hopefully have been putting back for these particular times,” said Elanda’s Business Partner, Net Robinson.

The salon has prepped its clients for a potential closing, by sending home goodie bags with hair products to maintain the health of hair so that when they’re back open its back to business as usual.

Dunn and her other stylists do more than just hair, they provide therapy in a chair.