Governor releases emergency funds for sand bagging support

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) - (5/28/19) Governor Asa Hutchinson has released emergency funds to support efforts to keep flooding damage at a minimum.

$100,000 in emergency funds have been immediately approved.

Governor Hutchinson is continually monitoring the flooding as the near record water levels begin to advance into the river valley.

He posted the release on social media Sunday morning.

"This morning, the Arkansas National Guard, Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, and Arkansas State Police provided me with a detailed briefing about the state's ongoing support efforts in communities experiencing record flood levels along the Arkansas River," Governor Hutchinson said.

"I have received a number of requests for aid from communities, and I immediately approved the release of $100,000 of emergency funds to support sandbagging work.

"I appreciate all the neighbors and volunteers filling sandbags and assisting with evacuations. The state team is continuing to respond to assistance requests, and more funds will be allocated as the situation demands."

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.