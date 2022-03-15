CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)- Monday March 14th was Arkansas aerospace and defense worker appreciation day. In honor of that Governor Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston visited Southern Arkansas University to show their gratitude for the workers who help build military defense systems.

Highland industrial park in Camden is an 18,000 acre industrial park with over five million square feet of industrial park and warehousing facilitates.

These facilities provide specialized spaces to premier defense, arms, aerospace, aviation, technology, and telecommunication companies. Many of the weapon systems created at the Highland Industrial Park are not only used by the United States Military but by the Ukrainian military as well.

“This was important for everybody in Arkansas who ask themselves what more can we do what more should be done. The aero defense industry is very important in Arkansas but has never been more important than right now as we see the struggle for freedom in Ukraine”, said Governor Hutchinson.

Governor Hutchinson says Arkansas will continue its fight to defend not only the United States but other nations around the world.