Governor Edwards was in Monroe for State of State

UPDATE: (8/28/18) Governor John Bel Edwards says Northeast Louisiana is in much better shape this year than last year.

Many people turned out for his State of the State message at the Monroe Civic Center today.

The governor discussed plans for stabilizing the economy and improving higher education.

He says he’s excited about the path of prosperity.

Governor Edwards said, “We are seeing record employment numbers across the state. We are seeing record levels of investment and job creation. We know that we are stabilizing support for higher education so we are going to have that skill and trained workforce that we need to continuing to attract investors. So i’m excited everyday when I wake up. “

Louisiana’s budget compromise came after two special sessions, and a deal to keep part of a sales tax that would have expired last month.

It prevented major cuts to Medicaid and the TOPS scholarship program.

