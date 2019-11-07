Governor Edwards visits Grambling students to speak about the importance of early voting

GRAMBLING, La (11/7/19) — Governor John Bel Edwards hit the campus of Grambling State University today.

Edwards spoke with students about his plans and bringing better opportunities to their institution.

He says he plans on investing in the students to give them a chance to be competitive in the job hunt.

The governor is reminding students to understand the importance of the democratic process and says the students should go to the polls during early voting.

“This is a virtuous cycle. We invest in our students and then we have companies invest in Louisiana so they have opportunity and prosperity, but they get it through right here in our state, so that’s what we talked about and how this election really is going to be consequential,” said, Governor John Bel Edwards, Louisiana.

Tonight at 6:30PM, Governor Edwards will be in Monroe to have holding another round table event. This event will be on Medicaid.

It will be held at 1110 Pecanland Drive in the Carolyn Danceland building.