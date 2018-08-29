Governor Edwards backs education in Northeast Louisiana Video

RUSTON, La. - It's a celebration for a down payment on the future of Northeast Louisiana.

The groundbreaking to expand the technology center at Louisiana Delta Community College in Monroe and the announcement of a brand new campus in the City of Ruston.

All so more students are supplied what they need to meet the demands of an evolving workforce around the world.



"We can either sit idly by and watch the world change around us or we can really prepare to meet the new demands," Louisiana Delta Community College Chancellor Dennis Epps said.

"We're trying to convince young people to invest in their future and we need new facilities that look like their future."

Governor John Bel Edwards is hoping this move will turn students into great recruits for employers.

"They want to know will we have the trained educated skilled workers so that we can be successful and if the answer is no they're not coming," Governor Edwards said.

Edwards says these multi-million dollar projects are a reflection of progress happening down in Baton Rouge.



"We wouldn't be here but for the fact that we finally stabilized the state of Louisiana," he said.



"For two and a half years he has kept higher education off of the cliff that we were falling off of," Louisiana Board of Regents Chair, Robert W. Levy, said.

"We're in a better position than we have been in nine years."

They believe when homegrown students take these skills and turn them into economic growth

Louisiana will see the results and a return on this investment.

"We have companies in the area who need the skills that are going to be prepared here," Epps said.



"I can tell you Louisiana is on a much better path today than we were previously and I want you to be as optimistic as I am about our state," Edwards said.

The new Advanced Technology Center in Monroe is expected to be ready for students in August 2019.