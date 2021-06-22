Gov. Edwards Vetoes Senate Bill 156

Baton Rouge, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The 2021 legislative session ended just over a week ago, and today governor John Bel Edwards has issued his first veto. According to the release the bill is known as the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act.” The bill intents to prevent transgender girls and women from participating on athletic teams. West Monroe volleyball coach Dejon Griffin had this to say:

“I think that with this act that has just been established, that it is gonna create more chaos should create something for the young ladies that are transitioning, or the young men that are transitioning to where it )s an establishment that makes them feel comfortable.” She says.

When it comes to the bill, governor Edwards says discrimination is not a Louisiana value. He says the bill intents to unite rather than divide Louisiana citizens.