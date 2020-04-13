Coronavirus Information

Gov. Edwards to tour storm damage in Ouachita Parish, press conference set for 3:30 PM

Monroe Regional Airport

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday afternoon will be touring the parts of Ouachita Parish that were hit hardest in Easter Sunday’s storms.

Gov. Edwards is expected to leave from the Monroe Airport at 2 PM and will conduct a driving tour of the damage.

Following a meeting with local officials, Edwards will hold a press conference about the severe weather and also offer his daily COVID-19 update.

The conference is expected to begin at 3:30 PM.

You can watch the full conference right here or on our Facebook page.

