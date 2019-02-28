Gov. Edwards Signs State Emergency Declaration Amid River Flooding Concerns

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BATON ROUGE, La. - (2/28/19) Governor John Bel Edwards has issued a state of emergency due to the threat of flooding along the Mississippi River and other bodies of water in the state. This action will allow the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) to coordinate support for local flood fight efforts.

“Rivers and waterways across the state have remained elevated for the past several months,” said Gov. Edwards. “The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood warning along the length of the Mississippi River. Many of those regions are already well above flood level. Recent rains in Louisiana and across the Lower Mississippi Valley will likely continue to impact the Mississippi, its tributaries and other bodies of water. There is also more rain in the forecast. We anticipate some parishes may need assistance dealing with these conditions and the state stands ready to offer that support.”

“Many people living on or near our Louisiana waterways understand the threat of river flooding. We are asking everyone to closely monitor your weather forecast and river projections,” said GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom. “If you live in an area prone to river flooding, take action now to protect you and your home. This flood fight will not end soon. It is important to take advantage of the time you have to prepare, before conditions become severe.”

Remember, avoid flooded roadways. Do not remove or drive around barricades. It only takes a few inches of moving water to sweep a car of a road. A flooded roadway is also more prone to collapse.