Gov. Edwards said thousands are unable to renew flood insurance during government shutdown
BATON ROUGE, La. - (12/27/18) Gov. Edwards said thousands of Louisianans who depend on a National Flood Insurance Program policy are currently unable to renew under FEMA's new rule issued as a result of the government shutdown.
This week, FEMA announced that insurers cannot issue new flood insurance policies or renew policies during the government shutdown.
Louisiana currently has approximately 501,000 homeowners who depend on a National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policy. Of that total, an estimated 40,000 policies renew monthly.
Gov. John Bel Edwards called on Congress and the Administration to work in a bipartisan manner to end the government shutdown.
“The real life consequences of the federal government shutdown continues to grow with each passing day,” said Gov. Edwards. “Today, Louisiana is being inundated by torrential downpours which makes FEMA's decision to disallow the renewal or issuing of new policies through the National Flood Insurance Program a real concern to thousands of families in our state."
