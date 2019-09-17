Gov. Edwards, Mid South Extrusion Announce Expansion in Monroe, adds 24 new jobs in Ouachita Parish

Baton Rouge (News Release) — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards and Mid South Extrusion President Ron Mason announced the company will invest $4.5 million to add a 10th production line at its facility in Monroe. The company will upgrade its Ouachita Parish operations, where it produces polyethylene films for packaging and other industrial and commercial uses.

With the expansion, Mid South Extrusion will create eight new jobs with an average annual salary of $28,000, plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 16 new indirect jobs, for a total of 24 new jobs for Ouachita Parish and the Northeast Region. The company also is retaining 128 existing jobs at the Monroe plant.

“Mid South Extrusion is a homegrown business that has found great success over the years in Monroe,” Gov. Edwards said. “This family owned-company found a niche in its manufacturing sector, leading it to expand and add more jobs time and again. This latest investment and the new jobs that will be created are welcome news for the Northeast Region.”

Mid South manufactures polyethylene films for retail packaging, lamination substrates, and construction and pipe wrapping applications. In addition, the company produces packaging film used for bedding, furniture, carpet, medical, textile and canning applications.

“The management of Mid South Extrusion is excited to announce our investment decision in a new state-of-the-art, five-layer, blown-film production line,” Mason said. “In addition to substantially increasing our plant capacity, this investment will allow MSE to target new markets and customers in the food packaging sector. Working with LED and Gov. Edwards’ administration has only strengthened our commitment to grow our business right here in our hometown and the state of Louisiana.”

Mid South Extrusion was founded in 1986 as a small blown-film company, beginning operations with one production line and four employees in a 17,000 square-foot building. As the company has expanded its operations in the past 33 years, its production facility has grown to 200,000 square feet.

To secure the latest project, LED offered Mid South Extrusion a competitive incentive package that includes a Retention & Modernization Tax Credit valued at $180,000. The company also is expected to utilize the state’s Enterprise Zone and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.

“Mid South Extrusion is a fine corporate citizen and we are Monroe Proud of their multimillion-dollar reinvestment into our local economy,” Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo said. “We are excited about the upcoming addition of a 10th production line at their plant in the heart of south Monroe and the 24 total new jobs it will help create.”

“Mid South Extrusion has become a leading specialty manufacturer, and its continued growth is a success story for the business community of Monroe and the Northeast Region,” said President and CEO Tana Trichel of the Northeast Louisiana Economic Alliance. “We congratulate Ron Mason and his team at Mid South for this important new investment and the additional jobs being created for our region’s workforce.”

About Mid South Extrusion

Mid South Extrusion is a leading North American supplier of converting and process films for industrial packaging markets. MSE has a strong history of infrastructure reinvestment and is always looking to make operational improvements. With ongoing investment and a dedicated team of employees, customers can continue to expect the very best films and service in the flexible packaging industry. The company’s dedication to “converting ideas into film” continues today with its Extrud Tuff™family of films, and the growth of the company’s team and facility. With 128 employees on site, MSE’s expansive campus is the perfect fit for the company’s manufacturing, warehousing and office space. For more information, visit msefilms.com.