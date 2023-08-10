BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — August 10, 2023, marks the 16th anniversary of the shooting that took the lives of two detectives of the Bastrop Police Department, Sgt. Charles D. Wilson and Sgt. John R. Smith.
On August 10, 2007, Wilson and Smith responded to a hotel in the main square of Bastrop to do a follow-up investigation on an open theft case. Upon arrival, shots were exchanged between Wilson and Smith, and two murder suspects out of Texas.
Wilson, Smith, and one of the suspects were killed during the incident and two medical officials were injured. On August 12, 2007, the female suspect was located in Houston, Texas, and arrested. In January 2009, the suspect was sentenced to serve 28 years in federal prison for federal weapons charges. She was also sentenced to two consecutive life terms for the homicides of Wilson and Smith.
Today is a somber day for us, especially us old timers. John was one of my teachers and Chuck was my classmate in the Police Academy. Each of them left a life long impact on those of us left behind. Not a week goes by that at least one of us hears Chuck whistling down the hallway or John’s distinctive laugh from the next room over. We miss them. We love them.Assistant Chief Richard Pace, Bastrop Police Department