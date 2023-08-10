BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — August 10, 2023, marks the 16th anniversary of the shooting that took the lives of two detectives of the Bastrop Police Department, Sgt. Charles D. Wilson and Sgt. John R. Smith.

On August 10, 2007, Wilson and Smith responded to a hotel in the main square of Bastrop to do a follow-up investigation on an open theft case. Upon arrival, shots were exchanged between Wilson and Smith, and two murder suspects out of Texas.

Wilson, Smith, and one of the suspects were killed during the incident and two medical officials were injured. On August 12, 2007, the female suspect was located in Houston, Texas, and arrested. In January 2009, the suspect was sentenced to serve 28 years in federal prison for federal weapons charges. She was also sentenced to two consecutive life terms for the homicides of Wilson and Smith.

Photo courtesy of the Bastrop Police Department

Photo courtesy of the Bastrop Police Department