Golf carts could be legal on main roads in a local neighborhood

OUACHITA PARISH, La (9/16/19) –Driving a golf cart seems like it would be an easy thing. Get in the cart, drive it like normal, and go on about your daily life.

However, right now, driving golf carts on the main road within the Frenchman’s Bend community is illegal.

“It’s been our understanding for a while that you had to be a licensed driver to have a golf cart within the community and what they told us was that’s no longer correct,” said Greg Williams, President of Frenchman’s Bend HOA.

The Homeowners Association met with the local police jury back in July to try and place an ordinance on making the carts legal on main roads.

“So what they told us is there is a way if we want to provide a legal option for golf cart owners for golfers going to and from the golf course that sort of thing.To be able to use their golf cart legally,” said Williams.

The option the police jury said is that the community would need to go through the process to become a golf cart community.

“Which would give us the signs advertising golf cart community and giving us the legal restrictions that were required for your golf cart so you could use it,” said Williams.

Blinkers, headlights, and liability insurance are a few of the needed additions to the golf carts in order to follow the new law. If the ordinance is passed, the community will move forward with the plans as quickly as possible.