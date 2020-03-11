Glenwood Regional Medical Center revises visitor policy, says no cases of coronavirus in the parish

WEST MONROE, La. — The Glenwood Regional Medical Center has temporarily revised their visitor policy to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post by the medical center, Glenwood Regional is a member of the Steward Health Care System, which includes 35 hospitals in 10 states. They say the visitor-policy revision is out of an abundance of caution and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The new policy prohibits children 12 and under who are not seeking medical treatment from visiting any Steward hospitals. The policy also asks anyone over the age of 12 who is not seeking care to avoid visiting health care facilities in order to protect patients and staff.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus anywhere in Ouachita Parish.

