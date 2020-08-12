Glenwood Regional Medical Center hosting blood drive on Aug. 20

WEST MONROE, La. — LifeShare Blood Center is in dire need of blood donations and the Glenwood Regional Medical Center is trying to help by hosting a blood drive.

On Thursday, August 20, 2020, a blood drive will be held in the Community Room at the Glenwood Medical Mall from 10:30 AM until 5 PM.

LifeShare is also offering free COVID-19 antibody testing for all donors during the drive.

You can sign up now to donate by clicking here or you can just walk-in on August 20, 2020.