Glenwood Medical Center hosts blood drive; Need for blood is high

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD ) — In the Monroe area alone, the regional director for LifeShare says there are hundreds of patients not only fighting COVID-19 but other diseases and trauma that require huge amounts of blood. He says right now more than ever, donating blood is the best way to help these patients at local hospitals.

“A trauma victim that we have right now who just in this week has used over 100 units of blood as well as another patient in our community who just used over 15 units of O positive blood,” said Brandon Baker, Regional Director LifeShare Blood Center Monroe.

Baker says one unit of blood can help save three people’s lives based on how the blood is distributed to patients. A donor says she understands the need for blood at hospitals and wants to help as much as she can.

I think in any point in time that we can donate or give in any capacity, I think we should because it’s going to benefit others,” said Annie Halton, Blood Donor.

While Halton says it’s good to donate and help others, she also says it’s practically an obligation to donate blood.

“It’s almost like civic duty and at any point and time that I can, I try to do so. Anything that will help someone in any way, I try to do whatever I can,” said Halton.

As for donating in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, “It’s still important and it’s easy. I mean it’s okay. I don’t feel any fear of donating at all. I see everything that’s going on and everything is being sanitized and wiped down. so I don’t have a problem with it,” said Halton.

In addition to blood donations, LifeShare is looking for people who had COVID-19 to donate convalescent plasma and help others in their battle against the virus. To view locations and set up an appointment, click here.