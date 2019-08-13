Glenwood Chick-fil-a drive thru under construction

WEST MONROE, La. (08/13/19)– Construction for West Monroe’s new Chick-fil-a drive thru on Glenwood is currently underway.

After losing the original building to the 2016 flood, the location was forced to shut down and rebuild from scratch.

So far crews have cleared the property and constructed the foundation. Chick-fil-a personnel say they are excited to have the drive thru back, because it is a more convenient option for customers who are on the go.

“It was no need for us to close it, because both stores were extremely busy, so we’re excited that we’ll have that relief from this store, but also have a chance for growth,” Elizabeth Cobb, Communications Director, said.

Chick-fil-a personnel expect the Glenwood drive thru to reopen by mid October.