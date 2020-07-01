Glandey family farm displays 550 American flags for 4th of July

HOMER, LA (07/01/20) As we draw closer to the 4th of July, American flags will be flying all across the country. At the Gladney family farm, the now Abshire family is in no shortage of old glory.

“This house in which we’re standing in front is the Abshire’s house, and that’s my sister Camille Abshire.” Darden Gladney, a member of the Glandey family said.

Their idea started off small during their annual 4th of July picnic, but it quickly grew.

“A few years ago, maybe 10, we started putting little small flags on the fence post. We had a display of just like these at my school. there were 600 flags, they were put up for veteran’s day. A man named Tony Mullens was in charge of it. I was so impressed I asked to borrow them.” Gladney said.

And the rest is history, keeping their new tradition alive by purchasing their own flags the following year. They are now up to 550 flags this year, and with plenty of land left on the Gladney farm, they say there’s still plenty of room for more in the future.

“Last year we had 370, so I bought an extra 200 and we brought the number up to 550. I don’t know how many we’ll add next year, I can’t make a promise but I’m sure we’ll add some flags.” Gladney said.

They put the flags up themselves using rebar and PVC pipe, with help within the family and engineers who make sure each row is tidy. The community loves coming by to see them.

“People drive by and honk, we get a lot of Facebook response, a lot of telephone calls, we get people that get out and come and talk to us about it. Veterans particularly will come up and want to say how much it means to them. It’s just to show our patriotism and our love of country.” Gladney said.