“GIVING TUESDAY”: Food Bank of NELA trying to raise 55,000 meals in one day

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — The season of giving back continues into next month. “Giving Tuesday” is December first, where people worldwide make a difference for a cause that matters to them.

The Foodbank of Northeast Louisiana has a goal to raise 55 thousand meals in one day and they believe our community can do it. There are a few ways you can help with Giving Tuesday. Every $10 donated provides 55 meals.

You can donate through Facebook on the food bank NELA page and Facebook will match your donation to charity. You can give by going to foodbank NELA.org or by calling the number 318-322-3567. Finally, you can donate non-perishable food items to the food bank.