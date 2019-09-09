Getting the biggest catch at the 2019 D.A.R.E. Fishing Tournament

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (9/7/19) — Hundreds of children showed off their biggest catch for the 2019 D.A.R.E. Fishing Tournament.

Kids and their families were able to fish in any public or private waterway within Ouachita Parish. Then, at the end of the day, the fish were weighed-in at the range in a competition for prizes such as bikes, gift cards, and trophies.

Kylee Kemp was one of the D.A.R.E. winners and she said her catch was unexpected!

“I was reeling something in on my mama’s pole and then it got knotted…I thought it was a big branch but when I reeled it in, it was an alligator gar,” she said.

Kemp was just one of the 300 participants in this year’s event.