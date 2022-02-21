BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Secretary of State has released a reminder for those who have not yet registered to vote. The deadline to register for the March 26th Municipal Primary is getting closer.

The Secretary of State, Kyle Ardoin, wants to remind everyone that there are many ways to get registered to vote. Ardoin says you can register to vote with an in-person form or with a mail form on or before Wednesday, February 23, 2022. You can also register with the GeauxVote Online Registration System no later than Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Ardoin says these deadlines for those who have never registered to vote as well as voters who would like to make changes to their registration.

According to Ardoin voters can check their registration or register to vote online at www.GeauxVote.com, or you could visit the Registrar of Voters Office and find your parish. Those registered to vote in Louisiana can also use the GeauxVote Mobile app to access registration, ballot and polling place information.

Ardoin says early voting for the March 26th election is scheduled for Saturday, March 12 through Saturday, March 19, (excluding Sunday, March 13) from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. If you would like more information about the Secretary of State’s Elections division, go to www.GeauxVote.com or call 225.922.0900.