EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Former Zachary High standout Boston Scott returned to the field that he used to light up in high school Saturday but his time as an NFL running back.

He gave back to his community with a free youth football camp.

“It’s a blessing, man,” Scott said. “Just being able to be out here with these kids man and seeing their smiles. it’s a blessing to be able to give back to the community they’ve shown. I mean, the outflow of support and love, they showed me throughout the season going into the Super Bowl and everything. The least I can do is try and give back.”

“It’s awesome what Boston’s doing. You know, he’s kind of one of those guys that feels a strong commitment to giving back,” said Zachary Head Football Coach David Brewerton. “Any time a guy can come back and give back, it’s outstanding. It really is.”

“Too much fun. So many personalities. Some of the funniest stuff that you see,” Scott said. “You know, kids can be clumsy, man, but I love seeing it. It’s exciting to see.”

“I think him giving back to the community that shows exactly where his heart is aligned, his mind is aligned, where he’s trying to press on the next generation about, you know, this is something tangible,” Cam Jordan, New Orleans Saints defensive end, said. “And I mean you take a local talent, coming back. That means the world to kids. Do you see the smiles on the kids’ faces? I mean, we were going through. I was giving pointers on offensive linemen. I don’t know if I’ve ever done so, but I was given pointers on how to help the kids, but the kids’ smiles say everything for me.”

As the NFL season rapidly approaches, Scott will continue to show what it means to be from Zachary.

“A huge role model for our kids,” Brewerton said. “Unbelievably proud of Boston, the way he carries himself. A very high-character guy. His story is unbelievable. And we take great pride knowing he came from The Z, no doubt.”