BROWNSVILLE, Tx. (KTVE/KARD)- People gathered in Brownsville, Texas, to protest the execution of Melissa Lucio. The protesters range from religious leaders, family members, and multiple advocacy groups, who are against the given death penalty for Lucio.

Lucio, who has her execution scheduled for Wednesday, was given her fate after she was found guilty of murdering her own 2-year-old daughter back in 2007 and has been sitting on death row ever since.